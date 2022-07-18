IIT Hyderabad conducts fabrication workshop for ITI students

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad recently conducted a skill development program in fabrication for ITI (Industrial training institute) students from Patancheru and Sangareddy.

A total of 57 students attended the program and were introduced to conventional CNC machinery. They also had the opportunity to enhance their skills in conventional machining. The training program was held at the Central Workshop which was established in 2009.

Speaking of the facility IIT Hyderabad director, Prof B S Murty said “IITH, with full determination, is focused towards ensuring its every step serves humankind better and gets closer to the motto of Inventing & Innovating in Technology for Humanity.”

“Central Workshop is one unique platform at IITH that is not only aiding engineering excellence but also encouraging the learning & development of the talents surrounding IITH,” he added. Murthy went on to say that the workshop is another step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The Central Workshop consists of facilities such as signal generators, voltage current sources, and a fitting shop comprising bench vices, pedestal drilling machines, and tapping machines.