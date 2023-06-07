IIT-Hyderabad, Greenko launch ‘BUILD’ for studentpreneurs

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad), in collaboration with Greenko Group, has launched a new programme, Bold and Unique Ideas Leading to Development (BUILD) to support student entrepreneurs.
The programme was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day by the i-TIC Incubator at IIT-Hyderabad.
The primary objective of BUILD is to support undergraduate students and recent graduates to shape their innovative ideas and eventually turn them into a startup.
Under the BUILD initiative, iTIC Incubator at IIT-Hyderabad signed an MoU with 14 incubators across India to promote the BUILD program and to scout, shortlist and support 75 innovators.
i-TIC Incubator has launched a national call for applications on its website. Benefits to selected innovators include financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh, mentorship, prototyping support and co-working space.
At the end of the 12-month programme, innovators could get a chance for pre-incubation support and further grants at iTIC Incubator at IIT-H.