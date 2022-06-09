IIT Hyderabad jumps 10 ranks in QS World University Ranking 2023

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad (IITH) maintained its position and further ascended the list of top technical institutes in the country for another year in a row.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education analyst, released the nineteenth edition of the world’s most-consulted international university rankings on Thursday, and IIT Hyderabad’s rank has improved from 591-600 to 581-590 in 2023.

IITH has significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last four years, from ranking 1300+ to being in the Top 600. At 120 globally in the Citations per Faculty, IITH stands strong with 273 accomplished faculty and more than 1000 research scholars.

A stronghold on research has made IITH among the top 41% institutes globally vis-à-vis 46% last year.

Also Read Pactera Edge and IIIT Hyderabad announce AI innovation challenge

Expressing his delight in this recognition, Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH, said, “Being a young institute, it is a moment of pride for IITH to be ranked among the prestigious institutes in the world.

With significant growth in research & development and academia relations, I am confident IITH will make it to the top 500 globally in coming years.”

IITH is one of the eight new IITs, established by the Indian government in 2008. After 14 years, it has grown to have 273 full-time faculty members, more than 3,800 students, nearly 200 state-of-the-art laboratories, and five research and entrepreneurship centers.

The institute has a strong research focus with approx Rs 525 crore of sanctioned research funding, with PhD scholars accounting for about 30% of total student strength.