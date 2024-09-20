IIT Hyderabad launches ANR Award for acting and performing arts

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has announced the establishment of the ANR Award for Acting and Performing Arts, instituted by the Akkineni International Foundation. This award honours the legacy of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and aims to recognize and promote talent in the field of performing arts.

Director of IIT Hyderabad BS Murty expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Akkineni International Foundation for bestowing this honor upon the institute. He emphasized the importance of nurturing talent in the performing arts and its role in enhancing the cultural fabric of society.

Founded in 2008, IIT-H ranks third in innovation and eight among engineering institutes in the recent Indian National Ranking (NIRF-2024). With over 320 full-time faculty and more than 5,350 students.

Earlier, on August 26, Telangana minister of Information and Technology D Sridhar Babu visited IIT-H in Kandi where he praised the institute for its development of a driverless vehicle (buggy).

He was accompanied by former MLA Jagga Reddy, IIT-H director Murthy, and minister Sridhar who experienced the driverless vehicle firsthand showcasing the institute’s advancements in autonomous vehicle technology.

This innovation was developed by the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems, which was inaugurated by the minister of tate for Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on July 4, 2022.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to Silicon Valley with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Sridar Babu noted that the IIT Hyderabad technology impressed him even more.