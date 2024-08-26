IT min experiences driverless vehicle first-hand at IIT Hyderabad

This innovation was created by TiHAN which was inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh on July 4, 2022

Published: 26th August 2024 8:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Information and Technology D Sridhar Babu visited IIT Kandi on Monday, August 26, where he praised the institute for its development of a driverless vehicle (buggy).

He was accompanied by former MLA Jagga Reddy and IIT director Murthy, and minister Sridhar experienced the driverless vehicle firsthand.

This innovation was created by the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems, which was inaugurated by the minister of State for Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on July 4, 2022.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to Silicon Valley with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Sridar Babu noted that the IIT Hyderabad technology impressed him even more.

He indicated that this experimental technology could become a regular feature and expressed his intention to discuss its potential integration into government departments.

Additionally, Babu announced plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) services across various fields.

