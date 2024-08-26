IT min experiences driverless vehicle first-hand at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Information and Technology D Sridhar Babu visited IIT Kandi on Monday, August 26, where he praised the institute for its development of a driverless vehicle (buggy).

He was accompanied by former MLA Jagga Reddy and IIT director Murthy, and minister Sridhar experienced the driverless vehicle firsthand.

This innovation was created by the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems, which was inaugurated by the minister of State for Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on July 4, 2022.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to Silicon Valley with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Sridar Babu noted that the IIT Hyderabad technology impressed him even more.

He indicated that this experimental technology could become a regular feature and expressed his intention to discuss its potential integration into government departments.

Additionally, Babu announced plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) services across various fields.

He said that this technology, which was in the experimental stage, would be used regularly. He said that he would discuss with their colleagues that technology and how it could be used in all government departments.

He revealed that they would use artificial intelligence (AI) services in all fields.