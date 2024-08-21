Hyderabad: ‘World’s first’ AI powered healthcare monitoring app launched

Hyderabad: Bisam Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, August 21, launched ‘Quick Vitals’, the world’s first AI-powered health monitoring app. The innovative app provides real-time, accurate analysis of vital health indicators, enhancing personal health management, said the company.

Quick Vitals offers two modes of health assessment – contactless spot checks using camera-based devices and continuous monitoring with PPG sensors. It prioritises the security and privacy of user data, with robust cloud registration and adherence to strict Indian data protection standards.

Quick Vitals uses Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, AI, and Deep Learning to turn smartphones and tablets into effective health monitoring tools, providing easy-to-understand health insights in just seconds, the company said in a release.

The app is available in Play Store and App Store. Its annual subscription plans start at Rs 1200, making it accessible to a broad audience.

The launch was held in Hotel Avasa in Madhapur, and tech enthusiasts and healthcare professionals participated in the event.