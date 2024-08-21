Hyderabad tops list of districts in Telangana based on road density

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has topped the list of districts in Telangana based on road density. The second in the list is Medchal-Malkajgiri.

In Telangana, there are four types of roads: PED roads (rural roads), Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads, GHMC roads, and National Highways.

Road density in Hyderabad exceeds 1,332 km

According to the report titled “Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2024,” recently released by the planning department, Hyderabad has a road density of 1,332.7 km per 100 square km. In contrast, the total road density for all of Telangana is 98.8 km per 100 square km.

The following is a list of the top 10 districts in Telangana based on road density.

Districts Road Density (Km per 100 Sq. Km) Hyderabad 1,332.7 Medchal-Malkajgiri 385.4 Rangareddy 158.1 Karimnagar 137.4 Warangal 129.2 Hanumakonda 121.9 Siddipet 120.4 Khammam 118.5 Jangaon 114.6 Yadadri 114.0 Source: Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2024

Road transport network in Telangana

The total road length in Telangana is 1,10,756 km, of which 61.88 percent are rural roads, 25.92 percent are state highways and district roads (R&B roads), 8.14 percent are GHMC roads, and 4.06 percent are National Highways. Hyderabad which tops the list of districts in Telangana based on road density has all types of roads.

The following is an overview of the road transport network in Telangana:

Type of road Length (Black top) Length (Cement concrete) Length (Metalled) Length (Un-Metalled) Length (Total) Share percent in total length PRED Roads (Rural Roads) 26,147 4,146 7,752 30,494 68,539 61.88 Roads and Buildings Roads 26,154 980 540 1,033 28,707 25.92 GHMC Roads 2,846 6,167 – – 9,013 8.14 National Highways 4,352 145 – – 4,497 4.06 Total 59,499 11,438 8,292 31,527 1,10,756 100 Source: Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2024

Although Rangareddy is third on the list of districts in Telangana based on road density, it tops the list based on Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP), as it is richer than all other districts, including Hyderabad.