Hyderabad tops list of districts in Telangana based on road density

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has topped the list of districts in Telangana based on road density. The second in the list is Medchal-Malkajgiri.
In Telangana, there are four types of roads: PED roads (rural roads), Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads, GHMC roads, and National Highways.
Road density in Hyderabad exceeds 1,332 km
According to the report titled “Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2024,” recently released by the planning department, Hyderabad has a road density of 1,332.7 km per 100 square km. In contrast, the total road density for all of Telangana is 98.8 km per 100 square km.
The following is a list of the top 10 districts in Telangana based on road density.
|Districts
|Road Density (Km per 100 Sq. Km)
|Hyderabad
|1,332.7
|Medchal-Malkajgiri
|385.4
|Rangareddy
|158.1
|Karimnagar
|137.4
|Warangal
|129.2
|Hanumakonda
|121.9
|Siddipet
|120.4
|Khammam
|118.5
|Jangaon
|114.6
|Yadadri
|114.0
Road transport network in Telangana
The total road length in Telangana is 1,10,756 km, of which 61.88 percent are rural roads, 25.92 percent are state highways and district roads (R&B roads), 8.14 percent are GHMC roads, and 4.06 percent are National Highways. Hyderabad which tops the list of districts in Telangana based on road density has all types of roads.
The following is an overview of the road transport network in Telangana:
|Type of road
|Length (Black top)
|Length (Cement concrete)
|Length (Metalled)
|Length (Un-Metalled)
|Length (Total)
|Share percent in total length
|PRED Roads (Rural Roads)
|26,147
|4,146
|7,752
|30,494
|68,539
|61.88
|Roads and Buildings Roads
|26,154
|980
|540
|1,033
|28,707
|25.92
|GHMC Roads
|2,846
|6,167
|–
|–
|9,013
|8.14
|National Highways
|4,352
|145
|–
|–
|4,497
|4.06
|Total
|59,499
|11,438
|8,292
|31,527
|1,10,756
|100
Although Rangareddy is third on the list of districts in Telangana based on road density, it tops the list based on Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP), as it is richer than all other districts, including Hyderabad.