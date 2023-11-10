IIT Hyderabad, Monash University in Australia sign pact for research

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the director of IITH, Prof B S Murty at IIT Gandhinagar on Monday, November 6.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th November 2023 4:00 pm IST
IIT Hyderabad, Monash University in Australia sign pact for research
IIT Hyderabad, Monash University in Australia sign pact for research

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad and Monash University, in Australia, signed a pact on Monday, November 6, for areas of common interest in academia and research.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed in the presence of the Minister of Education, India, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister for Education, Australia, Dean Clare during the first Australia India Education and Skill Council meeting at IIT Gandhinagar.

Also Read
IIT Hyderabad partners with Hexagon to open Precision Lab

Highlighting the IITH-Australian connect on occasion, Director IITH, Prof B S Murty said, “IITH already has a significant connection with Australia, via Joint Doctoral Program (JDP), with prominent Universities like Swinburne University of Technology and Deakin University, Melbourne.”

MS Education Academy

“I am confident that this collaboration of IITH with Monash University will be a significant step in strengthening India-Australia scientific collaboration for mutual growth and will also help in India’s endeavour towards Atma Nirbharata,’’ Prof Murthy added.

Expressing delight on partnering with IITH, Prof Susan Elliott of Monash University said, “This strategic partnership will foster innovation and knowledge exchange between two countries for global benefit.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th November 2023 4:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button