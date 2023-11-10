IIT Hyderabad, Monash University in Australia sign pact for research

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad and Monash University, in Australia, signed a pact on Monday, November 6, for areas of common interest in academia and research.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed in the presence of the Minister of Education, India, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister for Education, Australia, Dean Clare during the first Australia India Education and Skill Council meeting at IIT Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the IITH-Australian connect on occasion, Director IITH, Prof B S Murty said, “IITH already has a significant connection with Australia, via Joint Doctoral Program (JDP), with prominent Universities like Swinburne University of Technology and Deakin University, Melbourne.”

“I am confident that this collaboration of IITH with Monash University will be a significant step in strengthening India-Australia scientific collaboration for mutual growth and will also help in India’s endeavour towards Atma Nirbharata,’’ Prof Murthy added.

Expressing delight on partnering with IITH, Prof Susan Elliott of Monash University said, “This strategic partnership will foster innovation and knowledge exchange between two countries for global benefit.”