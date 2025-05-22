IIT Hyderabad professors elected Fellows of Royal Society

Hyderabad: Two professors from IIT-Hyderabad, Prof Chennupati Jagadish and Dr Mallikarjun Tatipamula, have the prestigious scientific honour of being appointed fellows of the Royal Society.

Established in 1660, the Royal Society recognises eminent individuals whose work has made a lasting global impact in science, engineering, or medicine. With this honour, the two join the ranks of Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and CV Raman.

Prof Jagdish is renowned for his pioneering work in semiconductor nanotechnology, photonics and optoelectronics. His research has advanced technologies in solar cells, lasers and medical imaging. He is also a Distinguished Visiting Professor at IIT Hyderabad, where he mentors students and researchers.



He was born in Vallurupalem and raised in Arekayalapadu, Telangana. Dr Mallikarjun Tatipamula, chief technology officer at Ericsson, has led innovations in 4G, 5G and now 6G systems. Originally from Warangal, he was inspired by the ten-year wait for a landline phone in his childhood.

As a visiting professor at IIT-Hyderabad, Dr Tatipamula contributes to research strategy and technological guidance.

Both scientists have mentored students, supported research and strengthened IITH’s global academic collaborations. Addressing the media, IIT-H director Prof BS Murty called their election a proud moment.