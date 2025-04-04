IIT Hyderabad recognized as Institute of National Eminence

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has achieved a significant milestone as it has been declared an Institute of National Eminence by the government of India.

The recognition comes with a major financial benefit. Donations to IIT Hyderabad are now 100 percent tax-exempt under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Boost for philanthropy, research funding

Previously, contributions to IIT Hyderabad only qualified for a 50 percent tax deduction. However, starting March 27, donors including corporates, alumni, and philanthropists can claim full tax exemption on their contributions.

The move is expected to attract higher funding for academic programs, cutting-edge research, and technological innovation at the institute.

Move welcomed

Prof. B.S. Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, expressed enthusiasm about the status.

He called upon industry leaders and alumni to support education and indigenous technology development.

Echoing his sentiments, Prof. Mahendrakumar Madhavan, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Affairs, highlighted the emotional and financial rewards of giving.

IIT Hyderabad ranks 11 among best universities in India for engineering

Recently, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has secured a spot in the list of the best universities in India for engineering and technology.

In the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, the university ranks in the range of 501-550.

Among universities in the country, IIT Hyderabad ranks 11th. The list is topped by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), whose global ranking is 26.

