Telangana junior colleges to reopen on June 2; academic calendar released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has announced the academic calendar for junior colleges across the state for the upcoming 2025-26 session.

As per the newly released calendar, classes will resume on June 2.

As per the calendar, students will enjoy a Dasara break from September 28 to October 5 and the colleges will reopen on October 6.

The half-yearly examinations are scheduled between November 10 and 15.

After the examinations, there will be Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 18, 2026.

Inter public exams as per academic calendar for Telangana junior colleges

The pre-final exams will take place from January 19 to 24 and the practical examinations will be held during the first week of February.

The intermediate public exams will commence in the first week of March. The academic year will conclude on March 31 and the summer vacation will be from April 1 to May 31.

The Telangana Board confirmed that the 2025-26 session will have 226 working days.