IIT Hyderabad selects 75 innovators under Greenko BUILD Program

Hyderabad: iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and Greenko Group have collaborated and launched the Bold and Unique Ideas Lead Development (BUILD) Program in June 2023 on World Environment Day.

BUILD is a distinct initiative that aims to scout and support 75 student innovators and offer financial assistance as well as other necessary support for their creative and innovative ideas.

For the execution of the program, iTIC partnered with 13 Incubators and Institutions spread across the country. The call for application was made open in June 2023 for students to apply.

A nationwide outreach was done, which consisted of reaching out to over 1,000 educational institutions. The program received more than 600 applications from over 120 institutes across the country.

The team then conducted comprehensive evaluations and virtual interviews to shortlist 75 innovators who would receive up to Rs 1 lakh as financial support for building their Proof of Concepts.

Other than the financial aid, they’ll also get mentorship from seasoned industry experts and academicians, access to prototyping resources, and co-working space.

The 75 innovators would also be invited to participate in a 3-day orientation boot camp planned at IITH at the month’s end.

The 12-month support includes similar boot camps for prototyping skills, communication skills, networking and much more.

Speaking about the BUILD Program, the director of IITH, Prof B S Murty said, “BUILD is more than just a program; it is a catalyst for India’s entrepreneurial growth. BUILD program has been effectively used at IITH to support its student-led innovations.”

“With the construction of the Technology Innovation Park (TIP) at IITH, we have decided to extend our BUILD program to the whole nation,” the professor added.

CEO of Greenko Group, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty commented, “Greenko Group thanks IIT Hyderabad for inviting Greenko to be part of the BUILD Program, supporting India’s next-generation entrepreneurs. This initiative aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability for a brighter future.”