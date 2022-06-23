IIT Hyderabad to organise exhibition of Personal Aerial Vehicles on 24 June

Hyderabad: The design department of IIT Hyderabad (IITH) will be organising an exhibition of Personal Aerial Vehicles named “World of PAVs” on June 24th, 2022.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Prof B S Murty, the director of IITH. The exhibition is the outcome of practice-based research by PhD scholar Priyabrata Rautray.

The research project aims to understand the users’ form perception of PAVs, their needs, wants, and concerns, and how to convert them into design parameters for future development.

The exhibition will be held at 12 pm in the glass foyer, ground floor of IIT Hyderabad.

Congratulating Priyabrata on completing the research project, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, “I am delighted to see the outcome of this unique practice-based research being offered by the Design department. Such research projects will enrich the research culture at IITH.”

Proudly presenting the exhibition “World of PAVs”, Priyabrata Rautray, PhD Scholar, Department of Design, said, “I am happy to complete my research project, It was a long journey of discoveries and hard work. I am happy to be part of IITH; I got a lot of help and support and worked on many projects.”