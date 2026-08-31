IIT-Kanpur’s tie-up with ISKCON for student welfare sparks row

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Kanpur and ISKCON for programmes aimed at student well-being, stress management and value-based education became the centre of controversy, with people questioning the involvement of a religious organisation in such initiatives, prompting the institute to delete the announcement.

This comes at a time when the IITs are reporting a rise in cases of student suicides.

In an X post on Saturday, IIT Kanpur announced the signing of a two-year MoU with ISKCON, providing a framework for the organisation to conduct voluntary educational and well-being programmes for interested IIT-K students.

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“Under the collaboration, ISCKON may offer a series of certified courses covering areas such as self-management, wellness, personal development, stress management, and self-esteem. Each course will comprise eight one-hour sessions, with participation entirely voluntary,” the institute said.

However, it had deleted the post by Monday.

IIT-Kanpur Director Professor Manindra Agrawal told ThePrint that the MoU was signed on the initiative of the students’ body, adding, “We are always looking for help for students on campus who are facing difficulties. Anybody who offers help and has a track record of doing well, we are open to taking it.”

He also claimed he did not know about the announcement being deleted from X.