Ijtema in Hyderabad: Traffic advisory, other arrangements in place

Hyderabad: In light of the Ijtema program at Athiti Ground in Shankarpally, the Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory from January 3 to 5.

The public is also advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

Traffic diversions

Commuters travelling through the Chevella traffic police station limits are advised to follow diversion routes to ensure smooth traffic flow around the Ijtema program venue in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The following traffic measures are being implemented to minimize disruptions:

Tandur and Vikarabad to Patancheru: Heavy vehicles from Tandur and Vikarabad will be redirected via Mominpet and Sadashivapet, bypassing Chevella, Shankarpally, BDL, and Bhanoor. This diversion will be enforced round-the-clock.

Heavy Vehicles from Tandur, Vikarabad to Sangareddy, BDL, and Patancheruvu: These vehicles will follow a diversion route through Chevella, TSPA, and the ORR Entry, exiting at Muttangi and proceeding to the toll gate. They will be restricted from entering Shankarpally.

Heavy Vehicles from BDL, Patancheruvu to Vikarabad, Tandur: Traffic from BDL and Patancheruvu will be diverted via Kandi, Sangareddy, Sadashivapet, Mominpet, Peddemul, and Vikarabad, avoiding Shankarpally.

Heavy Vehicles from Shadnagar (Bangalore Highway) to Sangareddy (Mumbai Highway): Diversions will direct vehicles from Shadnagar via Shamshabad ORR, Narsingi, and Muttangi toll gate towards Patancheruvu and Mumbai Highway, bypassing Shankarpally.

Heavy Vehicles from Sangareddy (Mumbai Highway) to Shadnagar: Vehicles travelling from Sangareddy to Shadnagar will be diverted through Patancheru, ORR Exit-3 at Muttangi toll gate, Shamshabad Exit-16, and the Bangalore Highway.

Heavy Vehicles from Narsingi to Vikarabad: Traffic from Narsingi to Vikarabad will be redirected via TSPA, Moinabad, Chevella, and Vikarabad, avoiding Shankarpally.

Commuters are urged to follow the diversion routes and cooperate with Hyderabad traffic police to ensure a hassle-free journey during Ijtema program.

About Ijtema program in Hyderabad

Ijtema is a large Islamic congregation organized by Islamic groups in collaboration with millions of Muslims. It is a vital event for the Tablighi Jamaat worldwide, significantly impacting the lives of Muslims. A large number of people actively participate in Ijtema, with many countries observing the event in similar ways.

According to the organisers, the Ijtema program in Hyderabad will have 25 dining areas capable of accommodating 3,500 people, 12 large toilet areas, and six wazu (ablution) areas, each designed to cater to several thousand attendees.

The event is being held on a land parcel belonging to TSGENCO, for which the necessary permissions have been obtained from the relevant authorities. The organisers, in conjunction with the government, working tirelessly for the past 45 days, have focused on ensuring robust safety and security measures and the provision of essential amenities for the participants.

In a statement issued to the media, Mr Amer Ali Khan highlighted the significance of the ijtema program in Hyderabad, stating that it aims to bring Muslims closer to God and inspire acts of piety. He emphasised, “Islam is a religion that encourages doing good deeds, refraining from harmful actions, and guiding others toward virtuous paths while avoiding what is prohibited.”