IKEA in Hyderabad charges Rs 20 for carry bag with logo, fined

Hyderabad: IKEA in Hyderabad has been directed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, to pay a compensation of Rs 1,000 to a local resident for causing distress over charging for a paper carry bag.

The consumer from Hyderabad had purchased items worth Rs 816 from Ikea in June 2021 and was not provided with a carry bag. He was then compelled to buy a bag with the IKEA logo printed on it for Rs 20, which he argued was an unfair trade practice.

IKEA stated that it does not force customers to purchase carry bags and instead allows them to bring their own bags. However, the Commission held that IKEA was not permitted to charge for carrying bags that displayed their logo.

The Commission also instructed the IKEA store in Hyderabad to deposit Rs 5,000 in the Consumer Legal Aid Account of the Commission to create awareness about the Consumer Protection Act.

The Commission further stated that all orders must be complied with within 45 days from April 8, failing which an interest rate of 24% per annum will be levied on Rs 5,000.

The ruling serves as a reminder to businesses to ensure that their practices are in line with consumer protection laws and to avoid charging for carry bags that display their logos.