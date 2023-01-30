Ileana D’Cruz gets hospitalised, photos go viral

Hyderabad: Ileana D’Cruz, who has always been vocal about her health, left fans concerned after she posted a couple of pictures from the hospital. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared photos of herself with IV fluids getting injected into her veins. However, she did not reveal what exactly had happened to her.

The caption on the picture read: “What a difference a day makes.” Text on her same story read: “Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids”.

Ileana shared her health update later in the evening. Sharing a selfie in which she looked low and sick, the actress wrote, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I’m absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time.”

When Ileana revealed she has Body Dysmorphic Disorder

In 2017, Ileana opened up about her serious health issues and revealed that she was on the verge of committing suicide because she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). It is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance.

On the professional front, Ileana D’Cruz will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely which stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role. It is slated to release this year.



