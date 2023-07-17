Ileana D’Cruz officially reveals her secret boyfriend [Photos]

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz has finally shared the glimpses of the ‘mystery man in her life’ on Instagram. The actress, who had announced her pregnancy a few months ago, treated her followers to some adorable photos from their ‘date night.’

While she has kept her boyfriend’s identity a secret, she couldn’t help but express her love with a heart emoji in the caption. In the pictures, Ileana looks radiant in pregnancy glow, while her beau in a black shirt can be seen sporting a handsome beard.

Earlier, she had teased her fans with a blurred photo of her partner, adding an element of curiosity to their relationship. Despite the excitement surrounding the big reveal, the actor continues to keep her boyfriend’s name and details confidential, leaving her fans eager to know more about the man who has captured her heart.

It was rumoured that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif‘s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Despite speculations, the recent pictures shared by the actor on Instagram suggest otherwise.