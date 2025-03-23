Illegal Bangladeshi migrant held in Delhi, sent for deportation

Police said the migrant had been residing in Mahipalpur for the last two months without valid Indian documentation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2025 7:04 pm IST
Illegal Bangladeshi migrant held in Delhi, sent for deportation
Representative Image

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally was apprehended from Mahipalpur area of southwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused, Ashrafulalam Rayhad Thalukther, was detained and later sent to a deportation center after completing legal formalities, they said.

According to police, Thalukther had been residing in Mahipalpur for the last two months without valid Indian documentation.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested, pushed back: CM Sarma

Based on a tip-off, a police team tracked and apprehended the accused. Upon questioning, Thalukther failed to produce any valid Indian documents, possessing only photocopies of Bangladeshi papers, a police officer said.

During interrogation, he admitted to crossing the border illegally. Following verification, he was taken into custody and later transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation, the officer said.

Drive against illegal immigrants was launched in December last year following orders by the Delhi lieutenant governor.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd March 2025 7:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button