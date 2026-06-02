Illegal belt shops raided in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

The action was taken after women from Gokul Plots Colony raised concerns about the operation of illegal liquor outlets in the area.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 11:38 am IST
Group of men, including police officer, examining electronic devices at a tech exhibition.
Illegal belt shops raided in Hyderabad's Madhapur

Hyderabad: Police, along with Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, conducted raids on three illegal belt shops in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The action was taken after women from Gokul Plots Colony raised concerns about the operation of illegal liquor outlets in the area.

As per the residents, several complaints had been made earlier, but the illegal sale of liquor continued without interruption.

Subhan Bakery

During the operation, authorities identified three outlets allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade.

While, two persons who were found running the establishments were detained and handed over to police and excise officials, an individual reportedly managed to escape from the spot.

Speaking to residents, Arekapudi Gandhi assured them that action would continue against belt shops and other activities that affect public welfare.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Residents, especially women, welcomed the raids and expressed satisfaction over the action taken.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 11:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button