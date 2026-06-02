Illegal belt shops raided in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

Hyderabad: Police, along with Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, conducted raids on three illegal belt shops in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The action was taken after women from Gokul Plots Colony raised concerns about the operation of illegal liquor outlets in the area.

As per the residents, several complaints had been made earlier, but the illegal sale of liquor continued without interruption.

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi led raids on illegal belt shops in Madhapur following complaints from women residents.



Two operators were caught and handed over to police, while efforts are underway to nab another accused. pic.twitter.com/ljDl7xwt5O — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

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During the operation, authorities identified three outlets allegedly involved in the illegal liquor trade.

While, two persons who were found running the establishments were detained and handed over to police and excise officials, an individual reportedly managed to escape from the spot.

Speaking to residents, Arekapudi Gandhi assured them that action would continue against belt shops and other activities that affect public welfare.

Residents, especially women, welcomed the raids and expressed satisfaction over the action taken.