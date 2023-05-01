Illegal clinic busted in Gurugram; Class 12 pass quack held

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2023 7:08 pm IST
IANS

Gurugram: A joint team of the Haryana health department and the Chief Ministers flying squad busted an illegal clinic located in Shakti Nagar near Pataudi Chowk in Gurugram on Monday.

The clinic was being run by Class 12 pass Ravitesh, a native of Bihar currently residing in the Shakti Nagar area.

Also Read
Gurugram: Husband arrested for killing wife, chopping her body into pieces

Ravitesh had claimed to be a doctor. During an inspection of the alleged clinic, the team found two beds in the clinic and five beds in the culprit’s house. The team also recovered a large quantity of allopathic medicines along with medical equipment.

MS Education Academy

“A complaint against the accused was filed by the raiding team and based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Shivaji Nagar police station,” said an official of the CM’s flying squad.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2023 7:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button