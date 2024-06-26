Illegal Indian restaurant shut down in Kuwait after viral TikTok video

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait recently shut down a popular Indian restaurant operating secretly in an apartment in the Salmiya area after a promotional video of their establishment went viral on TikTok, local media reported.

The incident came to light when a restaurant owner hired an Indian TikTok celebrity to promote their establishment and attract customers.

As per a report by the Arabic daily Almajlliss, the video quickly went viral on social media, revealing the restaurant’s location and prompting the Ministry of Commerce to take action swiftly.

A glimpse of an Indian restaurant operating secretly in Kuwait

فيديو / وزارة التجارة تتعامل مع مطعم شقة السالمية بعد اعلان «التيك توك».

• إحالتهم لمخفر السالمية وإبعاد العاملين فيه عن البلاد ، لمخالفته القانون.

• يستخدم مواد مدعومة من الدولة وغير ملتزم بشروط السلامة ، ورائحة الغاز تملئ المكان. https://t.co/wzR0xPAqgR pic.twitter.com/LMN7XGg86V — المجلس (@Almajlliss) June 20, 2024

During an inspection, officials discovered violations, including the restaurant using government-subsidised materials, not adhering to safety regulations, and a strong gas smell in the apartment.

It is reported that the owner and staff of the restaurant have been referred to the Salmiya police station and are set to be deported.

This incident comes amid increased surveillance in Kuwait, particularly in buildings housing workers, following a tragic fire that killed 49 workers, primarily Indians.