Illegal liquor smuggling in Telangana: 644 cases booked, 381 held this year

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department have registered 644 cases, arrested 381 individuals and seized 8201 litres of illegal liquor so far.

In 2024, a total of 955 cases were booked, 513 people arrested and 12807 litres of bottles were seized.

On September 15, the department launched a massive crackdown across Telangana, seizing 1704 bottles worth Rs 68 lakhs. The illegal liquor is smuggled into Telangana from different Indian states, including Goa and Haryana.

“We have formed special detection teams that keep a tab on the liquor mafia. The illegal alcohol is transported through trains, trucks and cars. Special vigil is kept on the trains and buses coming from Goa into Telangana,” director Shahnawaz Qasim said.