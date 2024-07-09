Illegal mining: Telangana HC issues notice to CBI Director, officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state and central environment authorities, asking them to explain their stance on a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) that alleges inaction against illegal limestone mining by Sagar Cements and NCL Industries in the Sultanpur reserve forest area of Huzurnagar Mandal.

The PIL was filed by advocate Karnati Venkata Reddy, and the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar has sought counters from the authorities on the matter.

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the CBI Director, the District Collector of Suryapet, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Huzurnagar, the Tahsildar of Mathampalli mandal, and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, directing them to file their responses to the contentions raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

The PIL alleges that the limestone mining companies have been encroaching on their leasehold areas and illegally mining in reserve forest areas as well as on the private lands of poor and marginal farmers.

The petitioner claims that their complaints to the revenue, forest, and mining officials have been ignored as these officials are colluding with private interests involved in illegal mining activities.