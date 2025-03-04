Illegal mining: Telangana HC issues notices to state govt

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, issued notices to the state government, the Mines and Geology department, and other authorities in response to allegations of rampant illegal mining in Khammam district.

The court directed them to file responses within four weeks.

The notices were issued based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated from a letter written by N Ramu to the High Court.

In his letter, Ramu alleged that mining companies in Khammam district were violating permissions and extracting minerals beyond authorized limits.

He raised concerns about severe environmental damage and significant financial losses to the state exchequer.

Furthermore, he accused local officials from the mining and forest departments of colluding with violators by ignoring established norms.

The court also directed the Telangana State Pollution Control Board’s member secretary, the principal chief conservator of forests, the district collector, superintendent of police, and the district forest officer of Khammam to submit their responses through affidavits.

The case has been scheduled for its next hearing.