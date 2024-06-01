Illegal money transfer case: BJP rejects SIT investigation, demands CBI probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has rejected the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the illegal money transfer case involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, and demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The party has also sought the immediate dismissal of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, following allegations against him in connection with the case.

The state government on Friday had constituted a four-member SIT team headed by Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Bengaluru, to conduct the inquiry.

“I strongly demand a CBI enquiry and reject SIT probe in the interests of transparency and to ensure the real culprits are punished under the law. Also, we demand for immediate dismissal of accused Minister B Nagendra from the cabinet,” state BJP President B Y Vijayendra said in a post on ‘X’.

The illegal money transfer came to light, after the accounts superintendent at the Corporation, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a death note.

It revealed the unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the corporation from its bank account, and out of that Rs 88.62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts allegedly belonging to “well-known” IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

The official had named the Corporation’s now suspended Managing Director J G Padmanabh, accounts officer Parashuram G Durugannavar, and Union Bank of India Chief Manager Suchismita Rawal in the note, while stating that the “Minister” had issued oral orders for transferring the funds.

Targeting the Congress government, Vijayendra asked, “Will Siddaramaiah govt (government) care to calculate and explain the percentage of corruption involved in this govt? 87 crores out of the Sanctioned Rs 187 crores – Perfect 50%?”

The Massive Corruption exposed by the deceased employee in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation is just a “tip of an iceberg”, he said.

“Embezzlement of govt funds points to a bigger conspiracy by the Karnataka Congress govt involving ministers, and further gives credence to our claim that Congress is treating Karnataka as an ATM to fund its Delhi Bosses! “