‘Illegal’: Nitish Kumar on Samrat Chaudhary’s Independence statement

Patna: A day after BJP’s Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the country did not achieve independence in 1947 but in 1977, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday dismissed his statement.

“He does not have knowledge of independence. You can understand how illegal he is. Hence, leave it. These things have no value,” he said as he and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav went to Sri Krishna Memorial hall to participate in the death anniversary of socialist leader Upendra Nath Verma.

Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the BJP leader for his statement.

“They could say anything. They want to change the history of the country. Why do people of the country celebrate Independence Day on August 15 and host the flag. Their statements have no meaning. It is laughable,” he said.

Chaudhary on Sunday claimed that India became an independent country in 1977 and not in 1947. “The country got independence in 1947 but I don’t believe in it as Britishers left the country and gave the charge to new Britishers. The total independence was obtained in 1977 when a new government was formed after total revolution,” he said while addressing a gathering during an event.