Illegal warehouse raided by GHMC near RTC Crossroads

Hyderabad: An unlicensed warehouse of Raj Flavours and Fragrances was raided and seized by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) vigilance and enforcement team on August 21, near RTC Crossroads.

According to the company’s official website, the store operates from one of the floors of the Tapadia Diagnostics building, where the unit was also found functioning from.

GHMC enforcement officer, KV Ravi said, “Any commercial activity must be supported by the appropriate trade license. In this case, the operators had bypassed legal requirements.”

The officials additionally reported that the warehouse was involved in the bakery-related flavours and fragrances, however they did not possess a functioning trade license.

‘Excessive chemical substances’ were used in the production process which prompted concern about the quality and safety of the products being supplied, according to the GHMC staff that conducted the raids.

Large quantities of chemicals which were not labelled properly were found. The officers reiterated, “Such practices pose risks not only to consumers but also to the workers inside the warehouse.”

Moreover local residents had filed complaints before about the warehouse’s activities pointing to strange smells and potential safety risks.

Taking the complaints into account, the GHMC initiated a probe into the warehouse.

The sealed premises are under investigation, with material samples sent for testing. GHMC officials are assessing the scale of operations and market distribution.