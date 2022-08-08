Illegally-run madarsas must be inspected, says MP minister

Thakur has made statements against madarsas earlier as well and had linked them to rise in fundamentalism.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 8th August 2022 8:55 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur
Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Khandwa: Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur has said illegally-run madarsas may be used for human trafficking and a probe must be carried out against such facilities.

The state’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Spiritualism was speaking to reporters on Sunday.

“The office bearers of the children’s commission recently carried out surprise inspections of such illegally-run madrasas. They found that 30-40 children were kept without a healthy environment. There was insufficient arrangement for food. I fear it may be a case of human trafficking, Thakur alleged.

MS Education Academy

“All madarsas that are not approved by the Madarsa Board and not having the requisite recommendation of the District Education Officer must be inspected,” she further said.

Thakur has made statements against madarsas earlier as well and had linked them to rise in fundamentalism.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button