‘I am from Telangana,’ says Coldplay’s Chris Martin, video viral

Hyderabad: Coldplay wrapped up their India tour with a grand concert in Ahmedabad on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The concert was attended by over 1.34 lakh fans who were treated to the band’s greatest hits and unforgettable moments.

Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vB4BfsfFKY — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 26, 2025

Chris Martin Jokes About Being from Telangana

During the concert, Chris Martin, Coldplay’s lead singer, made a playful remark that’s now going viral. He jokingly said, “Everyone knows I’m from Telangana,” which left fans cheering loudly.

Telangana muddu bidda Chris Martin 😍



I wasn’t this happy even at a live Coldplay concert… Dil khush ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nLPSFM7YCv — Naveena (@TheNaveena) January 26, 2025

This light-hearted comment instantly won the hearts of Telugu fans, who celebrated the statement on social media. Many called him their “muddubidda” (beloved child), making the comment a social media sensation.

Chris didn’t stop there. He humorously introduced his bandmates as if they were also from different parts of India. He joked that bassist Guy Berryman was from Tamil Nadu and drummer Will Champion was “100% Gujarati.” The playful introductions had the crowd laughing and cheering, creating a fun and warm atmosphere.

Viral Moments from the Concert

Apart from his Telangana comment, Chris also sang a song for Indian cricket star Jasprit Bumrah, who attended the concert as a guest. This special moment went viral, adding even more excitement to the event.