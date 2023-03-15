‘I’m not giving up’: Sacked Indian-origin Meta worker

New Delhi: Among the 11,000 employees which Meta laid off last year in November is an Indian-origin worker who also lost her job, has shared her ordeal on LinkedIn, saying “I am not giving up”.

Susmita Sahu, who worked in a Talent Accelerator Recruiting Team in Singapore, wrote in her LinkedIn post: “While I’m still processing what happened and I’m in true loss of the right words, I’m grateful for having an opportunity to work with some AMAZING people out there.”

“I’m also a part of the unfortunate Meta layoffs and I’ll be ever grateful to anyone who has any job recommendations for me. I’M NOT GIVING UP!” she added.

Sahu studied Master of Business Administration (MBA) in HR and Marketing from Biju Patnaik Institute of Information Technology and Management, (BIITM), Bhubaneswar.

She was laid off about six months after she joined the company.

In a follow-up post, she expressed a desire to spend more time with the company.

“It’s a little over 4 p.m. in Singapore and with all the acceptance (still some mental denial), we all finally complete signing the separation agreement. Reminds me of how lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. I still wish my time at Meta was longer,” Sahu said.

Meanwhile, Meta looks all set to lay off another 13 per cent, or roughly 11,000 jobs, in its second round of job cuts that will hit non-engineering roles hard.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, Meta Platforms is planning “additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the coming months”.