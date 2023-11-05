‘I’m now a 2023 model’, Kamal Nath says at poll rally in MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh unit Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday in a bid to woo the voters tried to present himself in a refreshing avatar, saying he has changed a lot since 2018 (last Assembly elections), and is now a “2023 model”.

Addressing a rally in Datia district, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said: “I am no more a 2018 model but of 2023. Our government (in 2018) had waived off loans of 27 lakh farmers. We will do that again this time, and also work towards providing an amount of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand for the marriage of girls.”

Kamal Nath said the “era of corruption” would also end if the Congress comes to power in the state.

“We will ensure that the youths get employment opportunities,” he said addressing the crowd, while urging the people to vote for the Congress on November 17 to get rid of “corruption and slavery”.

The former chief minister said the upcoming Assembly election is not about any party or person but more about the future of the state as well as that of the youths.

“We will give a support price of Rs 2,600 per quintal for wheat and Rs 2,500 for paddy. Our government will work towards increasing the price to Rs 3,000 per quintal. The unemployed people of the state will be given Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 monthly.

“We will also make school education free, and provide Rs 500 per month to students up to Class 8 while Rs 1,000 per month will be given to Class 9 and 10 students. Also, we will give Rs 1,500 per month to children of Class 11 and 12,” Kamal Nath said while addressing the rally.

Kamal Nath also visited Pitambara Shaktipeeth and offered prayers to Maa Pitambara there.

After that, the Congress leader addressed the rally.