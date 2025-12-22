‘I’m on unpaid leave’: Thousands of H-1B visa holders stranded in India share their woes

Thousands of Indian H-1B holders are left stranded in India after US consulates abruptly cancelled or postponed their renewal appointments, with many of them sharing their ordeal online.

The disruptions follow the rollout of the expanded social media vetting policy by the Trump administration. Most high-skilled workers had their appointments cancelled between December 15 and 26, a period many H-1B holders target since it coincides with the American holiday season.

In search of advice and support from others facing similar challenges, a user posted on Blind, an anonymous online platform, saying they are “one of those unlucky souls” who were hit by the rescheduling. The person expressed frustration, recounting how the email from the State Department mentioned the rescheduled appointment pushed to March, leaving him in India for three months.

“I’m literally stuck in India now,” the user posted. “I’m on unpaid leave, been living off savings for weeks and now I’ve got to stretch it till March somehow.”

On a Facebook group dedicated to H-1B visa issues, a physician posted that their December appointment was also pushed till March next year, and even wondered if it was worth appealing to US Senators.

“I have dozens of patients scheduled already. Is there anyone in the same situation as me? Any advice on what can be done about this?” the doctor said.

“My H-1B consular appointment in Chennai, originally on December 18, got cancelled right after I completed the biometrics process on Tuesday, and was auto-rescheduled to April 30, 2026,” said one applicant.

Houston-based immigration attorney Emily Neumann criticised the cancellation of the H1B visa appointments in India.

“Visa stamping feels like a maze of pitfalls right now. Now, appointments are getting cancelled without warning and pushed out by months. There is no predictability in this process, and it is creating real challenges for businesses and employees who need to travel,” she said on social media.

Many are separated from their families

During Trump’s second term, H-1B visas have been a controversial topic, as some of his influential MAGA supporters have demanded the program be eliminated, since it takes away jobs from American citizens. However, the move has not sat well with tech companies for whom H-1B visa employees are integral to their smooth operation.

These cancellations have not only affected people’s work, many have had to leave their families back in the US to renew their permits in India. Now, they live in fear of losing their jobs and wondering what comes next.

Most of those who were left affected were tech workers in their 30s and 40s, who have called the US home for years. They are being rushed to figure out the logistics of holding on to their current job while looking for an alternative work arrangement.

Some who travelled with their children must make the crucial decision of whether to send them back home or take them out of school. Meanwhile, a few of them are separated from their families altogether.

“This is the biggest mess we have seen,” said a lawyer who has worked on H-1B cases for over 20 years. “I’m not sure there is a plan.”

A spokesperson for the State Department claimed that “while in the past the emphasis may have been on processing cases quickly and reducing wait times, our embassies and consulates around the world, including in India, are now prioritising thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else.”

As they navigate the problems of rescheduled appointments, H-1B holders are also bracing for potential setbacks. One being that if H-1B holders were outside America when their visa expired, and their company cannot file for an extension, they will be forced to restart the visa process from the beginning. This would mean potentially facing the hefty USD 100,000 fee.

Don’t travel outside the US, tech companies say

Lawyers have also been advising their H-1B clients to remain in the US since Trump returned to office, citing the uncertainty of the program.

Tech companies are also advising H-1B visa holders not to leave the US or to return immediately amid the uncertainty. Apple and IT automation firm ServiceNow advised some employees holding work visas in the US to refrain from travelling outside America due to delays at embassies, according to a report by Business Insider.

Social media vetting policy

The Trump administration has been tightening the H1B visa programme under its broader policy on checking immigration. There has been wider scrutiny now of social media posts and profiles of visa applicants.

Under the H-1B visa programme, companies recruit foreign workers with specialised skills to work in the US, initially for three years, which can be renewed for three more years.

Indians made up an estimated 71 per cent of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In September, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the fee for H1-B visas to a staggering USD 100,000.