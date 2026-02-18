Mumbai: Amid the massive backlash surrounding Imad Wasim’s second marriage to Nyla Raja, an old chapter from another high-profile split has resurfaced, bringing Sania Mirza’s divorce back into the spotlight.

Social media has been flooded with criticism and trolling ever since Imad and Nyla announced their wedding. The outrage intensified after his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq made serious allegations against him. She accused him of forcing her to terminate a pregnancy in Lahore in December 2023 and described him as a “murderer,” claiming she had video evidence. She also alleged infidelity and criticised PSL franchise Islamabad United for continuing to support him.

Amid this controversy, netizens have drawn parallels with other celebrity breakups, including Sania Mirza’s separation from Shoaib Malik and actor Feroze Khan’s divorce from Aliza Sultan.

A viral tweet read, “My feed is full of #ImadWasim and his new wife #NylaRaja. Sure that couple destroyed the life of Imad’s ex wife and kids. Didn’t Shoaib Malik do the same? He still is coming on TV. Didn’t Feroz Khan do this? I still see him being celebrated by fans. Why dont we cancel cheaters?!”

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik confirmed their separation in January 2024 after Shoaib’s surprise marriage to actress Sana Javed. Reports suggested infidelity played a major role in the breakdown of their 14-year marriage.

Izhaan Mirza Malik, Sania Mirza, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik (Instagram)

Shoaib’s own sister reportedly shared that Sania was “tired of his affairs,” which led to the final breakdown of their 14-year marriage. Reports from Pakistani journalists claimed that Shoaib and Sana Javed had been in a relationship for approximately three years while both were still married to their previous spouses. The two reportedly met on the set of a reality show.

Reacting to the current outrage, one user wrote, “Our memory loss as nation is big issue, these kind of people really need to be called out for longest time so that victims like sannia gets justice.” Another added, “Yes these men should be canceled.”

Imad Wasim announces marriage with Nyla Raja

Meanwhile, Imad defended his decision in a statement, saying his first marriage was “one of the hardest chapters” of his life and that he had now married Nyla “with the grace of Allah.”

For the unversed, Imad and Sannia married in August 2019 in Islamabad. They share three children — daughter Inaya (born in 2021), son Rayan (born in 2022), and their youngest son Zayan, born in July 2025.