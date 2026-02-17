Islamabad: Former Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has tied the knot with his girlfriend Nyla Raja, just months after confirming his separation from his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq. The marriage has triggered intense debate across social media, with many revisiting the couple’s controversial past.

Imad Wasim announces second marriage

In an official statement, the all-rounder, who represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, termed his life after his first marriage with Sannia Ashfaq “one of the hardest chapters“.

“I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change,” Imad’s statement read.

“I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret.”

“My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse.”

“With the grace og Allah and guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla.“

Cricketer Imad Wasim and his bride at their wedding, surrounded by floral decorations and family.

Imad and Nyla had first made headlines in July 2025 when they were spotted together in London, sparking allegations of infidelity at a time when his former wife was reportedly pregnant with their third child.

Soon after, Imad publicly confirmed his separation from Sannia, citing personal reasons. However, Sannia Ashfaq alleged that a “third party” was involved in the breakdown of their marriage and claimed to have evidence supporting her accusations.

Sannia Ashfaq reacts to Imad’s second marriage

Following news of Imad’s second wedding, Sannia broke her silence with a highly emotional post on social media. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, February 17, she alleged that she had been mistreated throughout their six-year marriage.

In her post, she wrote, “In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.” She further accused Imad of infidelity and criticised his professional platform, stating, “He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.”

She also shared footage from Imad’s wedding with Nyla Raja, along with a note claiming the alleged betrayal had finally been exposed.

Imad Wasim’s divorce statement

In his official divorce announcement made in December 2025, Imad Wasim had stated that the marriage had ended due to long-standing unresolved conflicts. “After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” he wrote, adding that he would continue to care for his children responsibly. He also urged the public to respect both families’ privacy and warned against believing misleading narratives.

When Sannia claimed ‘My home has been broken’

For the unversed, Imad and Sannia married in August 2019 in Islamabad. They share three children — daughter Inaya (born in 2021), son Rayan (born in 2022), and their youngest son Zayan, born in July 2025.