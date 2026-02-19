Imad Wasim’s ex-wife makes disturbing claims, shares video and chats

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has landed in controversy following his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja, after his former wife Sannia Ashfaq made a series of serious allegations against him on social media.

Sannia has accused the veteran all-rounder of cheating on her during their marriage and abandoning her while she was pregnant with their third child. In multiple Instagram posts and videos shared over the past few days, she claimed that Imad did not visit their newborn son after his birth and distanced himself from the family.

Sannia Ashfaq’s latest claims

In a new emotional video message, Sannia alleged that she was forced to terminate a pregnancy in 2023. She further claimed that she tried to speak up about the incident earlier but was silenced. Calling the episode traumatic, she said she is now seeking justice for her children rather than revenge.

“December 2023 mein mera forcefully abortion karwaya gaya, it was not my choice. It caused me severe physical and mental trauma,” she said in the video.

Sannia has appealed to authorities and institutions to intervene, tagging Islamabad United, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in her posts, urging them to take notice of the matter.

Chats with Imad Wasim exposed

Backing her claims, Sannia shared screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations dated July 2025, in which Imad is purportedly seen warning her of legal action if she contacted him or his family. According to her, she had requested his presence during childbirth, but he allegedly threatened her with police complaints instead.

Imad and Sannia tied the knot in August 2019 in Islamabad and officially divorced in December 2025. The former couple share three children daughter Inaya (born in 2021), son Rayan (born in 2022), and their youngest son Zayan, born in July 2025.

Imad Wasim has not issued any public response to these latest allegations so far.