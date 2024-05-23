Imagine Dragons ready to set stage on fire at IPL 2024 final

New Delhi: As cricket fans are eagerly waiting to witness the thrilling finale of Indian Premier League 2024 adding to the excitement and musical touch renowned international music band Imagine Dragons are all ready to set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

Dan Reynolds and his band are going to visit India again for the IPL final.

Taking to Instagram, Star Sports Official X handle shared this exciting news along with a video.

Can you 𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀? They are ready to light up the night! 😍🥳



From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! 🎤🔥



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2024

In the video, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, says, “This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he’s the God of all fans.”

On his visit to India, Reynolds states, “Visiting India was highlight of my entire career.”

Last year, Imagine Dragons headlined the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India, as per Variety report.

The international music festival held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2023.

Coming back to IPL, Cricket’s ‘Super Bowl’ Indian Premier League started with blockbuster opening ceremony by special performance by actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

And now, IPL 2024 final, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have already sealed their place in the summit clash while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are battling out for a last spot in championship contest.