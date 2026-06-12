Imam forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, accused apologises after FIR

Hyderabad: A Muslim imam was surrounded by a group of men and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, with an FIR now registered in the case following intervention by AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan.

Hafiz Qasam, a resident of Marul village in Jalgaon’s Yawal taluka, had travelled to Parola village to lead prayers. According to Pathan, the cleric was allegedly intercepted by four or five men on his way back and forced to raise the slogans. The group filmed the incident and circulated the video on social media.

Pathan said the party had flagged the matter with senior police officials and pushed for a formal complaint. “An FIR has now been registered against those involved,” he confirmed.

A video later surfaced showing one of the alleged perpetrators apologising for hurting the sentiments of Muslims, likely released under pressure following the backlash and FIR over the incident.

इनकी बहादुरी देखिए, एक अकेले मुस्लिम को पकड़कर नारे लगवा रहे हैं, FIR हुई तो माफ़ी मांगने लगे.



महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव में नमाज़ पढ़कर लौट रहे मौलाना हाफिज कासिम को कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने रास्ते में घेर लिया, मौलाना के साथ बदसलूकी की उन पर जबरन 'जय श्री राम' के नारे लगाने का दबाव… pic.twitter.com/7WzEjNAvJT — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) June 12, 2026

The assault follows a pattern of similar attacks documented across India in which Muslim men, including clergy, teachers, and daily-wage workers, have been targeted by vigilante groups and compelled to chant religious slogans under threat or physical force.