Imam of Dargah Yousufain in Hyderabad’s Nampally passes away

Hyderabad: The Imam and Khateeb at the Dargah Yousufain in Hyderabad’s Nampally, Syed Habeeb Sha, passed away at the age of 81 late on Friday, November 29.

A revered figure, Syed Habeeb Sha dedicated an astonishing 63 years of his life as the Imam and Khateeb at the Dargah Yousufain located in Nampally, serving generations of devotees with unwavering commitment and compassion. His leadership and spiritual guidance made a profound impact on countless lives, fostering a sense of unity and faith within the community.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), promptly visited the family home in Barkas.

He offered heartfelt condolences to Syed Habeeb Sha’s sons, Syed Hyder Sha and Syed Akber Sha, both of whom continue their father’s legacy in serving the dargah. The late Imam represented the fourth generation of his family dedicated to the Dargah Yousufain , Nampally .

The Namaz-e-Janaza for Syed Habeeb Sha is scheduled to take place after Namaz-e-Zohar at Dargah Yousufain, where friends, family, and community members will gather to pay their last respects.

Dargah Yousufain in Hyderabad’s Nampally

Dargah Yousufain, also known as Yousuf Baba Sharif Baba Dargah, is a revered shrine located in Nampally, Hyderabad. It is the final resting place of two prominent Sufi saints, Hazrath Syed Shah Yousufuddin and Hazrath Syed Shah Sharifuddin, who were military commanders under the last Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Originally from Syria, they met during the Hajj pilgrimage and later settled in India to spread the teachings of Islam.

The Yousufain Dargah in Nampally features an ornate dome constructed during the Nizam’s era and attracts devotees from various backgrounds, reflecting its spiritual significance and cultural heritage.

Visitors often come to seek blessings and fulfill their wishes, especially on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays when the shrine witnesses heavy footfall.