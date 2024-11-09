Imam of Prophet’s Mosque arrives in India on 8-day visit

New Delhi: Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Buaijan, the Imam and Preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, arrived on a eight-day visit to India on Friday, November 8.

Al Buaijan visit comes as part of a program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, involving visits by imams of the Two Holy Mosques to many countries.

Upon arrival, he and his delegation were welcomed by Jaddi bin Nayef Al-Raqqas, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in India.

أقام سعادة القائم بأعمال سفارة المملكة في جمهورية الهند الاستاذ جدي بن نايف الرقاص حفل عشاء احتفاء بفضيلة إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ د عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن البعيجان، ومعالي نائب الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي الدكتور عبدالرحمن الزيد. pic.twitter.com/9tnz9W7bqU — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) November 8, 2024

The imam and khatiub of the Prophet's mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Buaijan, arrived to the #Republic_of_India, Today, the 6th of Jumada Al-Awwal 1446 AH, on an official visit lasting for eight days, within the program of visits of Imams of the Two Holy Mosques… pic.twitter.com/I1RabmqbWN — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) November 8, 2024

Al Buaijan is set to attend the 35th All India Ahl-e-Hadith Conference, scheduled for Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, at the historic Ram Leela Maidan, Turkman Gate in New Delhi.

In addition, he is scheduled to attend a Peace Conference in Kadapuram, Kozhikode, Kerala, on Tuesday, November 12.

The Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque will meet prominent figures in India, including the head of the Central Ahlul Hadith Association, Sheikh Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Al-Salafi, and others in Cochin, Kerala.

The Imams of the Two Holy Mosques Visit Program aims to promote moderation and balance, clarify the Kingdom’s role in serving Muslims and managing the Two Holy Mosques.