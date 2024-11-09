Imam of Prophet’s Mosque arrives in India on 8-day visit

New Delhi: Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Buaijan, the Imam and Preacher of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, arrived on a eight-day visit to India on Friday, November 8.
Al Buaijan visit comes as part of a program supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, involving visits by imams of the Two Holy Mosques to many countries.
Upon arrival, he and his delegation were welcomed by Jaddi bin Nayef Al-Raqqas, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in India.
Al Buaijan is set to attend the 35th All India Ahl-e-Hadith Conference, scheduled for Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, at the historic Ram Leela Maidan, Turkman Gate in New Delhi.
In addition, he is scheduled to attend a Peace Conference in Kadapuram, Kozhikode, Kerala, on Tuesday, November 12.
The Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque will meet prominent figures in India, including the head of the Central Ahlul Hadith Association, Sheikh Asghar Ali Imam Mahdi Al-Salafi, and others in Cochin, Kerala.
The Imams of the Two Holy Mosques Visit Program aims to promote moderation and balance, clarify the Kingdom’s role in serving Muslims and managing the Two Holy Mosques.