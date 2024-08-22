Iman Esmail’s big paycheck for Prabhas film stuns the internet

Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas is making headlines again with his upcoming movie, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, which officially began with a grand launch by Mythri Movie Makers recently. The event, held in Hyderabad, included a special Pooja ceremony and photos and videos from the event quickly went viral online.

One of the biggest surprises at the launch was the introduction of Iman Esmail as the female lead. But who is Iman Esmail? This new face has become a trending topic on social media, with many fans eager to learn more about her.

Who is Iman Esmail?

Iman Esmail is a talented dancer and choreographer from Delhi, ready to make her debut in Tollywood with this exciting period drama. She is well-known for her dancing skills and has gained a large following online, with over 8 lakh followers on Instagram and over 1.81 million subscribers on YouTube. She has also worked with several celebrities, including Awez Darbar, in popular dance videos.

Iman Esmail’s Remuneration

Iman isn’t just popular on social media; she also earns a good income from her YouTube channel, reportedly making Rs. 4 to 5 lakh rupees per month. With her strong background, it’s no surprise that she is rumored to be earning over Rs. 1 crore rupees for her role in this movie with Prabhas, making a strong entry into the Telugu film industry.

More About Prabhas And Hanu Raghavapudi’s Movie

The new movie is a period drama set in the time of Subhash Chandra Bose, with Prabhas playing the role of an army officer in a romantic story. Produced on a large scale by Mythri Movie Makers, a special set is being built at Ramoji Film City for most of the shooting. This movie marks Prabhas’ return to the romance genre after the mixed response to “Radhe Shyam” at the box office.

Fans are excited to see how the on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Iman Esmail will turn out. With a unique story, a grand production, and a fresh pairing, this movie could be a big hit.