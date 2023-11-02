IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad this week

Hyderabad: After a month of dry weather, Hyderabad is likely to experience rainfall this week. It is likely to occur on November 3 and 6.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rainfall during the morning hours on Friday and Monday.

Hyderabad saw driest October in last 58 years

Hyderabad experienced its driest October in the last 58 years, with only Bandlaguda in Hyderabad receiving 4.8 mm of rainfall in 31 days.

Since 1950, there were only two years when the city had single-digit rainfall in October. In 1965, the city saw no rainfall, while in 1967, there was 6 mm of rainfall in October. This year, it was 4.8 mm.

Normally, the city receives 109 mm of rainfall in October.

Rainfall in Hyderabad during South-West Monsoon

During this year’s southwest monsoon season, the city received a cumulative rainfall of 769.5 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 615.4 mm. While the city experienced ‘excess’ rainfall overall, some areas saw normal rainfall.

Among the mandals in Hyderabad, Shaikpet, Maredpally, Charminar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Tirumalgiri recorded rainfall deviations higher than the city’s average.

Across the entire state, ‘normal’ rainfall was recorded during the current monsoon season.