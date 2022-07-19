IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad for next four days

TSDPS also forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 19th July 2022 11:13 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Hyderabad will receive rainfall till July 22.

As per the weather department, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are also likely to witness rainfall till Friday. Some places may even see heavy rainfall.

MS Education Academy

All districts receive above normal rainfall

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), all districts of Telangana received more than the normal rainfall during the period from June 1 to July 15.

DistrictsActual rainfall (in mm)Normal rainfall (in mm)Deviation (in percent)
Adilabad837.2332.1152.0
Kumuram Bheem913.7324.9181.0
Mancherial820.5332.7147.0
Nirmal944.3325.6190.0
Nizamabad877.0287.9205.0
Jagtial886.4294.5201.0
Peddapalli823.2311.9164.0
Jayashankar895.5302.4196.0
Bhadradri Kothagudem582.2259.8124.0
Mahabubabad542.5230.8135.0
Warangal531.8263.5102.0
Hanumakonda514.7254.6102.0
Karimnagar684.0234.2192.0
Rajanna Sircilla587.6255.4130.0
Kamareddy601.1255.8135.0
Sangareddy411.1211.694.0
Medak439.4235.087.0
Siddipet396.1192.4106.0
Jangaon431.3223.393.0
Yadadri Bhuvanagiri312.0170.383.0
Medchal-Malkajgiri357.4177.9101.0
Hyderabad272.1161.768.0
Rangareddy304.5152.5100.0
Vikarabad325.2185.875.0
Mahabubnagar296.9146.4103.0
Jogulamba Gadwal153.6108.641.0
Wanaparthy232.2130.578.0
Nagarkurnool253.4132.991.0
Nalgonda277.9144.592.0
Suryapet328.5168.994.0
Khammam387.8214.881.0
Mulugu876.3327.5168.0
Narayanpet225.0127.077.0
Telangana State524.9226.6132.0
Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 15

Nizamabad district witnessed the highest deviation i.e., 205 percent as it received 877 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal rainfall of 287.9 mm.

Except for Jogulamba Gadwal district, all other districts received ‘large excess’ rainfall during the period. Jogulamba Gadwal also saw a deviation of 41 percent from the normal rainfall.

TSDPS forecast

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Telangana till July 21. It also forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the state will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius and 20-23 degrees Celsius.
In the GHMC area too, light to moderate rainfall is expected till July 17. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 29-31 degrees Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button