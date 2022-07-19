IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad for next four days

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Hyderabad will receive rainfall till July 22.

As per the weather department, the city is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are also likely to witness rainfall till Friday. Some places may even see heavy rainfall.

All districts receive above normal rainfall

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), all districts of Telangana received more than the normal rainfall during the period from June 1 to July 15.

Districts Actual rainfall (in mm) Normal rainfall (in mm) Deviation (in percent) Adilabad 837.2 332.1 152.0 Kumuram Bheem 913.7 324.9 181.0 Mancherial 820.5 332.7 147.0 Nirmal 944.3 325.6 190.0 Nizamabad 877.0 287.9 205.0 Jagtial 886.4 294.5 201.0 Peddapalli 823.2 311.9 164.0 Jayashankar 895.5 302.4 196.0 Bhadradri Kothagudem 582.2 259.8 124.0 Mahabubabad 542.5 230.8 135.0 Warangal 531.8 263.5 102.0 Hanumakonda 514.7 254.6 102.0 Karimnagar 684.0 234.2 192.0 Rajanna Sircilla 587.6 255.4 130.0 Kamareddy 601.1 255.8 135.0 Sangareddy 411.1 211.6 94.0 Medak 439.4 235.0 87.0 Siddipet 396.1 192.4 106.0 Jangaon 431.3 223.3 93.0 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 312.0 170.3 83.0 Medchal-Malkajgiri 357.4 177.9 101.0 Hyderabad 272.1 161.7 68.0 Rangareddy 304.5 152.5 100.0 Vikarabad 325.2 185.8 75.0 Mahabubnagar 296.9 146.4 103.0 Jogulamba Gadwal 153.6 108.6 41.0 Wanaparthy 232.2 130.5 78.0 Nagarkurnool 253.4 132.9 91.0 Nalgonda 277.9 144.5 92.0 Suryapet 328.5 168.9 94.0 Khammam 387.8 214.8 81.0 Mulugu 876.3 327.5 168.0 Narayanpet 225.0 127.0 77.0 Telangana State 524.9 226.6 132.0 Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 15

Nizamabad district witnessed the highest deviation i.e., 205 percent as it received 877 mm of rainfall as compared to the normal rainfall of 287.9 mm.

Except for Jogulamba Gadwal district, all other districts received ‘large excess’ rainfall during the period. Jogulamba Gadwal also saw a deviation of 41 percent from the normal rainfall.

TSDPS forecast

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Telangana till July 21. It also forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the state will be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius and 20-23 degrees Celsius.

In the GHMC area too, light to moderate rainfall is expected till July 17. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 29-31 degrees Celsius and 20-22 degrees Celsius.