IMD Hyderabad extends thunderstorm forecast until Friday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has extended the thunderstorm forecast for two more days.

According to the department, several districts of Telangana will experience thunderstorms until Friday. These districts will also witness lightning, squalls, and other weather disturbances.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert due to thunderstorms forecast

In light of the expected weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert.

For Hyderabad, cloudy skies are expected until September 28. IMD Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers today. Over the next three days, light rains or thunderstorms are expected.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 948.2 mm, compared to the normal 717.3 mm—a 32 percent increase.

Hyderabad received 820.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 589.5 mm, marking a 39 percent increase.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Nalgonda district, which received 129.8 mm.

In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall was recorded in Musheerabad, which received 47.3 mm.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting rains for the next three days, the total rainfall during this southwest monsoon is likely to increase further.