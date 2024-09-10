IMD Hyderabad forecast hints at respite from rains

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast has hinted at a respite from rains in the week ahead.

Although various districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall today and tomorrow, there is no warning of rainfall from September 12 onward.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts light rains in the city

For Hyderabad, which witnessed heavy rains over the past few days, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rains this week.

The weather department has not issued any rainfall warning for Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall of 51.3 mm, while in Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 1 mm was recorded in Bandlaguda.

Rainfall during current monsoon

During the current Southwest monsoon, Telangana has recorded an average rainfall of 896.8 mm, compared to the normal 631.5 mm, showing a 42 percent increase.

Hyderabad has received 703.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 508.8 mm, a 38 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, Nampally witnessed a large excess of rainfall and saw the highest deviation, recording 809.6 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 501.8 mm—a 61 percent increase.

Though IMD Hyderabad’s forecast has hinted at a respite from heavy rains this week, Telangana is likely to receive more rainfall during the current Southwest Monsoon, which will end by the close of this month.