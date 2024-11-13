IMD Hyderabad forecasts beginning of winter season in Telangana by late Nov

Hyderabad: With cooler weather approaching across northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Centre forecasts that the winter season in Telangana will begin by the last week of November.

According to officials at IMD Hyderabad, the state is expected to experience a timely onset of colder conditions, bringing relief to residents who endured a relatively delayed and warmer winter last year.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts misty or hazy conditions before winter season

Ahead of winter’s arrival, IMD Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Telangana. Between November 13 and November 18, several districts may see rain, which could add a cooler feel to the days leading up to winter.

According to the daily bulletin issued by IMD, rainfall or thundershowers are expected in districts such as Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Narayanpet.

For Hyderabad, IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies with misty or hazy conditions in the morning hours over the next 24 hours. Residents can expect a mild contrast between day and night temperatures, with the maximum around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 21 degrees Celsius.

This year, with La Nina conditions expected, Hyderabad and other districts may experience a harsher winter season.

What are El Nino, La Nina?

El Nino is a climate pattern that causes abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, raising sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon significantly impacts global weather patterns.

In contrast, La Nina involves a buildup of cooler-than-normal waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Both El Nino and La Nina influence the summer and monsoon seasons in Hyderabad.

With La Nina conditions expected this year, residents of Hyderabad should prepare for a harsher winter.