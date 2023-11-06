IMD Hyderabad forecasts light rainfall, cloudy weather this week

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted showers in the city on November 7 and 8.

According to the forecast, there is a possibility of rainfall in six zones of GHMC during the morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the IMD forecast, there is a cyclonic circulation located over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions. It is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea over the next three days, leading to the prediction of rains in Telangana.

Additionally, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted light rainfall at isolated places, mainly over southern districts of Telangana during the week.

Hyderabad witnessed driest October in 58 years

Hyderabad experienced its driest October in the last 58 years, with only Bandlaguda in Hyderabad receiving 4.8 mm of rainfall in 31 days.

Since 1950, there were only two years when the city had single-digit rainfall in October. In 1965, the city saw no rainfall, while in 1967, there was 6 mm of rainfall in October. This year, it was 4.8 mm.

Normally, the city receives 109 mm of rainfall in October.