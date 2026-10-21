IMD Hyderabad forecasts NE monsoon rains today

The department has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning.

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Representative image of dark storm clouds over Telangana - IMD Hyderabad warns of severe thunderstorms
Representative image of dark storm clouds.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast North-East monsoon rains today in various districts of Telangana.

The department has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning.

Alert for eight districts

As per IMD Hyderabad, eight districts are likely to witness North-East monsoon rains, thunderstorms and lightning today.

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These districts are Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal.

No warning has been issued for other districts of Telangana.

As per the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), so far in the North-East monsoon season, the state has received 3.4 mm of rain against the normal of 70.4 mm.

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During the South-West monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Telangana recorded 615.8 mm of rainfall against the normal of 795.7 mm.

No NE monsoon rain forecast by IMD Hyderabad

Though the weather department has forecast rain for other districts, it has not predicted any downpours for the city.

For the city, it has forecast hazy conditions during morning hours. Partly cloudy skies have also been forecast.

However, according to T Balaji, popularly known as the Telangana Weatherman for his accurate rain predictions, isolated rains are likely in Hyderabad during afternoon to night.

Meanwhile, the rainfall deficit has resulted in a spike in demand for water tankers in Hyderabad.

In October this year, unusual demand is being witnessed as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is receiving around 6,500 tanker bookings daily.

The rainfall deficit, declining groundwater levels and drying borewells have left residents with no option but to depend on water tankers.

Every year, tanker demand usually reaches its peak during summer. However, bookings have remained high during the monsoon season as Hyderabad received significantly less rains this year.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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