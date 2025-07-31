IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains on Thursday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 31. However, no weather warnings have been issued for the city.

Yellow alert for nearby districts

While Hyderabad remains alert-free until Monday, August 4, 2025, IMD has issued a yellow alert for several other districts across Telangana.

The department also warned of strong surface winds in multiple regions until Monday.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky in the city through Monday, with light drizzles or scattered showers expected on Thursday.

Noted weather expert T. Balaji anticipates widespread rainfall across the region after August 7.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



Short rains this evening, dry during rest of the duration. Same for Hyderabad



Scattered thunderstorms will slowly start after August 5 or 6, but…



GET READY FOR WIDESPREAD RAINS AFTER AUGUST 7 OR 8



ACTIVE RAINS GONNA START THEREAFTER, GET READY 🌧️⚡🔥 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 31, 2025

In view of the forecasts for the coming days, the temperatures are likely to rise till August 7.