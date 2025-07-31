IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains on Thursday

Yellow alert issued for several other districts across Telangana.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2025 1:46 pm IST
Telangana officials put on high alert due to incessant rains across the state.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 31. However, no weather warnings have been issued for the city.

Yellow alert for nearby districts

While Hyderabad remains alert-free until Monday, August 4, 2025, IMD has issued a yellow alert for several other districts across Telangana.

The department also warned of strong surface winds in multiple regions until Monday.

MS Teachers

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky in the city through Monday, with light drizzles or scattered showers expected on Thursday.

Noted weather expert T. Balaji anticipates widespread rainfall across the region after August 7.

In view of the forecasts for the coming days, the temperatures are likely to rise till August 7.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2025 1:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button