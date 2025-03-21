IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, lightning for three days

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued forecasts of thunderstorms and lightning on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

As per the forecasts, a hailstorm is also expected on Friday and Saturday.

Gusty winds expected in the city

As per IMD Hyderabad, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday.

On these two days, Hyderabad will receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

In view of the forecasts of thunderstorms and lightning, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for these two days.

IMD Hyderabad issues alert in view of forecasts

For many other districts of Telangana, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Friday and Saturday.

The alert has been issued for Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Mulugu, J. Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Adilabad, and Kumaram Bheem.

Temperature declined ahead of thunderstorm, lightning in Hyderabad

Ahead of the thunderstorms and lightning forecasted by IMD Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The highest maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

In view of the thunderstorm and lightning forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, the temperature in the city and other districts of the state is likely to decline further.